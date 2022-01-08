Covid-19 forces Royal Caribbean cancellations

Royal Caribbean International has confirmed it will cancel voyages on four ships due to “ongoing Covid-19-related circumstances around the world”.

The cruise line said an “abundance of caution” had seen it move forward with the cancellations despite its health and safety measures, including vaccination and testing requirements for guests and crew.

Guests booked on the cancelled sailings would receive compensation options, including a full refund, the company said.

The news means Vision of the Seas will see its return postponed until March 7th, while Serenade of the Seas will see sailings between today and March 5th cancelled.

The latter vessel is also due to return to dry-dock on April 26th.

At the same time, Jewel of the Seas will see sailings from January 9th to February 12th cancelled, while Symphony of the Seas will scrap departures between today and January 22nd.

“We regret having to cancel our guests’ long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding,” a statement explained.

“Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit.”

Royal Caribbean added all guests 12 and older departing US ports must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, with the final dose of their vaccine given at least 14-days before sailing.