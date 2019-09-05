Emirates readies for Cairo A380 services

Emirates will operate an A380 service to Cairo International Airport tomorrow.

The move makes the Dubai-based airline the first scheduled commercial carrier to operate an A380 flight into Egypt.

With the intent to make the world’s largest commercial passenger jet a part its scheduled service to Cairo, this inaugural flight will re-affirm the airport’s infrastructure readiness ahead of regular A380 operations.

The Emirates A380 service will operate as EK927 and EK928, departing Dubai at 08:15 and arriving in Cairo at 10:00.

The flight will depart Cairo at 13:15 arriving in Dubai at 18:45 on the same day.

Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer, Emirates, said: “Our close relationship with Egypt spans over 30 years and we reaffirm our commitment to the country by operating our iconic A380 to Cairo.

“We are setting the stage to make the popular A380 experience a part of our scheduled service to Cairo.

“Egypt has always been a significant destination for us in the region, and we are humbled to be able to play a role in making aviation history in Egypt.”

The Emirates A380 operating to Cairo is set in a three-class configuration, and will have 426 seats in economy class on the lower deck, 76 flat-bed business class seats and 14 luxurious first-class suites.

Emirates started operations to Cairo in April 1986 with three flights a week and since then, has carried more than 7.3 million passengers to and from the city.

Operations have steadily grown with increases in both frequency and capacity between Cairo and Dubai to match customer demand.

Today, Emirates operates 21 weekly flights between Cairo and Dubai.

Earlier this year, Emirates announced it will increase the frequency of flights between Dubai and Cairo, adding four additional flights a week to its existing thrice-daily service, starting October 28th, taking the total number of weekly Emirates flights serving Cairo to 25.