Okada Manila welcomes international travellers as Philippines tourism reopens

Okada Manila, one of Asia’s largest integrated resorts, has ramped up its operations, including reopening most of its iconic attractions, following the easing of travel restrictions to the Philippines. The resort is hosting this week’s WTTC Global Summit 2022, with the world’s travel and tourism leaders in attendance.

“We’re very excited to welcome everybody back to the Philippines and of course, to Okada Manila,” shares SVP for Hotel Operations, Ivaylo S. Ivanov. “It is with great pride that I say that one of the reasons why it’s more fun in the Philippines is because of Okada Manila and its exceptional amenities. We’re very happy to warmly welcome once again our dear travelers, so they can experience Okada Manila’s uniquely Filipino-Japanese brand of hospitality, warmth, and safety.”

The integrated resort was lauded multiple times for its industry-leading health and safety protocols and is a recipient of Forbes Travel Guide and Sharecare’s VERIFIED seal, the DOT’s safety seal, and the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC’s) Safe Travel’s Stamp. With all health and safety protocols down pat, Manila’s grand icon is ready for travelers to make great stories of how it’s more fun in the Philippines.

“Okada Manila is also proud to be part of the Philippines’ great story as it helps reinvigorate the travel and tourism sectors,” President and COO Byron Yip enthuses. “It’s great to see that things are picking up in the industry and everyone, Okada Manila included, is bouncing back stronger than ever. We are optimistic that many great things are yet to come.”

Touted by Forbes Travel Guide as “a jewel in Manila’s crown,” Okada Manila has some of the country’s most spacious and elegant rooms, technologically advanced projection mapping and sustainable dancing colored water feature, largest gaming floor, state-of-the-art indoor beach club, grandest events venues, relaxing spas, delectable dining options, and a variety of retail stores. All of these make Okada Manila an ideal travel destination for international and local travelers alike.

Stay in style at Okada Manila

Travelers can unwind in Okada Manila’s over 990 opulently appointed rooms, suites, and 1,500 sqm villas. With no expense spared for the comfort of sophisticated travelers and guests, the integrated resort’s rooms are also eco-friendly by minimizing paper usage through Digivalet, which serves as the control for in-room amenities such as lighting, air-conditioning, television, and more. Additionally, guests can enjoy luxurious and 99% recyclable bath and body amenities from fashion powerhouses La Bottega and Roberto Cavalli. Visitors can also enjoy the breathtaking and iconic view of Manila Bay as they relax in style in the property’s famous jet tubs.

Experience entertainment like no other

Okada Manila has two of Asia’s path-breaking entertainment attractions: its technologically advanced Projection Mapping feature and The Fountain, the largest colored water feature in the world.

Dubbed as “million-dollar project,” Okada’s Projection Mapping installations is one the world’s grandest. Envisioned as a moving art piece, it’s the only in installation of its kind in the Philippines. It showcases experimental content diverging with timeless theatrical showings to modern trends.

The Fountain is one of the most beloved attractions in Manila’s Grand icon and it is slated to be unveiled once again at the second half of 2022. The size of 5 Olympic-sized pools, it is the world’s biggest water feature. Rivalling the Burj Khalifa’s for its grandiosity, it plays songs that range from classical to upbeat. It is also a sustainable feature that produces 0% water waste, making it an efficient part of Okada Manila’s water stewardship efforts.

Play at the gaming floor

Avid gamers are in for an exciting time at Okada Manila’s gaming floor, the biggest in Entertainment City. Located in Manila, which is the fastest-growing gaming market in the world, it has thousands of gaming options from the classic Baccarat to Poker and Roulette to Craps, and visitors can play for the biggest, most progressive jackpot in the country. In the property’s gaming floor, there are over 2,500 gaming machines, nearly 400 action-packed table games, and exclusive VIP Clubs for discerning guests. Just this March, Okada unveiled the Perlas VIP Club, a space for top-tier gamers.

Experience tropical lush at Cove Manila

Cove Manila, a slice of paradise in the city, is perfect for events, parties, and fun by the pool. Manila’s one and only state-of-the-art indoor beach club is reminiscent of tropical living. Outfitted with stylish cabanas and lounges, it is the perfect spot for a summer that lasts all-year. Its column-free steel and glass dome structure features an advanced climate control system that emulates a cool bayside atmosphere. Guests need not worry about getting sun burns because the glass dome is UV-protected and hermetically controlled.

Cove Manila is also the official venue of the WTTC’s delegates welcome dinner on April 20, 2022.

Celebrate events in grand fashion

For weddings, debuts, corporate events, conferences, and memorable life celebrations, Okada Manila’s grand ballroom have been part of many a great story including shoots featured in premiere lifestyle magazines Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and Italian Vogue’s 2021 August issue. Perfect for hybrid and face-to-face events, these grand ballrooms are spacious, technologically advanced, and elegant, making them the perfect setting for life milestones, conferences, and even business meetings.

Get well-deserved pampering and relaxation

Those who want to feel brand new can go to Okada Manila’s award-winning The Retreat Spa and The Sole Retreat. Okada’s world-class spas have one-of-a-kind facilities to take care of grooming and well-being. Be beautified, cleansed, exfoliated, detoxified, and get stresses gently massaged away.

Find an oasis at any time of the day with Okada Manila’s quintessential and destination-like spa offerings. From simple to complex wellness solutions, the spas’ carefully designed treatment options are thoughtful and caring. Be captivated with skincare options and bespoke spa programs delivered by expertly trained specialists and certified spa therapists who are keen to take you on a journey to getaway, restore, or indulge!

Taste the world, a plate at a time

There are gastronomic delights aplenty at Manila’s grand icon. Travelers, guests, and foodies can taste international flavors concocted by Okada Manila’s award-winning chefs. Enjoy modern Shanghainese fusion at Yu Lei, sample fresh and authentic Japanese food at Kappou Imamura, indulge in Korean favorites at Goryeo, taste authentic Chinese food at Red Spice, find comfort in Kiapo’s Filipino staples, savor robotayaki at Enbu, have delectable desserts at Lobby Lounge, and celebrate with a feast in Medley buffet, which has a plethora of mouth-watering dishes from all over the globe!

Treat yourself to some retail therapy

Okada Manila is also a haven for shoppers; there’s something from everyone. From the high-end Lucerne and Luk Fook, to well-loved international brands like Lacoste, Kate Spade, Pandora, Joe Malone, and Moressi, shoppers can also get goodies from Digital Walker, Owndays, Wacoal, and @Tokyo.