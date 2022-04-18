Nara Binh Tien Golf Club opens in Vietnam’s Ninh Thuan Province

Nara Binh Tien Golf Club is officially opening for operations, becoming the first golf course to open in Vietnam’s Ninh Thuan Province.

The course enjoys a stunning beachside location and only 45km, and just 40 minutes, from Cam Ranh International Airport.

Nara Binh Tien Golf Club features a world class 18 hole golf course designed by Kevin Ramsey and David Dale of Golfplan . The Golf Club is managed and operated by IMG. The golf course is the centrepiece of a large resort development that also includes luxury villas, townhouses, hotel and other high end resort facilities.

Nara Binh Tien Golf Club with an area of 80ha belongs to the Nara Binh Tien high-class resort real estate project (Nara Binh Tien Golf & Beach Resort ) with a total area of 190.4ha.

Built on a beautiful sandy site, the golf course provides magnificent views of the mountains and sea, and gives golfers a wonderful experience of playing through different landscapes. The course has amazing sand dunes, lakes, rock outcrops and palm trees throughout making this a special place to play golf. There are many memorable golf holes, but the 13th is probably one most golfers will remember, as it’s a spectacular par 3 played next to the beach, that has the sea as a backdrop.

Golfers will be inspired when they play at Nara Binh Tien Golf Club by the beauty of the lakes, mountains, rocks and beach.

The ecosystem of the golf course includes a relaxing space, outdoor dining for visitors to enjoy the sky, between 4th and 5th holes that bring relaxing space in unique setting. Services of drinks as well as snacks of the central coastal sea.

The 275m stretching course is equipped with a natural grass field to play the ball, 18 roof bays, targeted lawns and boards practice to help players feel like they are actually playing on the golf course. With young golfers or newcomers this will be an extremely interesting training space to improve the ability, satisfying passion.

In addition to the 18-hole championship golf course, there is a world class driving range, short game area and well-appointed clubhouse. The course is also fully lit for night golf. The golf course was built to international standards by Flagstick and is part of IMG Prestige, the world’s leading luxury golf network.

At the Grand Opening event, the first golfers were tried at Nara Binh Tien Golf Club said: “Joining Nara Binh Tien Golf Club , the golfers will be immersed in the middle of the mountain and the sea for experience, competition and overcome your limits and enjoy high-end, good utility .“

Vietnam’s is one of the world’s fastest growing golf destinations. It was voted ‘World’s Best Golf Destination 2021’ at World Golf Awards.