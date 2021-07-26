Norwegian Cruise Line returns to operation in Greece

Norwegian Cruise Line has commemorated its comeback with a double debut.

Norwegian Jade was not only the first of its 17-ship fleet to welcome guests after 500 days, she also made NCL history as the first vessel to homeport in Athens (Piraeus).

Until November, guests sailing aboard Norwegian Jade’s immersive Greek Isles itinerary will wake up in a new destination every day, able to spend eight-to-nine hours exploring some of Greece’s most picturesque islands.

These include the luxurious Crete, bustling Mykonos, historical Rhodes and the iconic blue and white Santorini.

“Welcoming our guests and crew onboard has been one of the most memorable moments of my over 30-year career,” said Harry Sommer, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We are excited to embark on the Great Cruise Comeback with a brand-new itinerary and homeport for our brand, offering our guests an even greater selection of unique vacations at sea.”

Until 2023, Norwegian plans to position nine ships in Europe, with Norwegian Dawn, Epic, Escape, Getaway, Gem, Jade and Star scheduled to sail in Greece.

Greek minister of tourism, Harry Theoharis, added: “We are overjoyed to welcome Norwegian Jade and her guests to Greece.

“The planned itineraries will offer unique experiences that combine our rich history, bustling culture and famous gastronomy.”

Norwegian Jade is the first ship to recommence voyages as part NCL’s larger restart efforts.

On August 7th, Norwegian Encore will be the first ship to return to service from the United States, when she debuts in Seattle for her inaugural season of Alaska cruises.