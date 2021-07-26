Sky Princess arrives in Southampton ahead of summer season

Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess has docked into the port of Southampton for the first time.

The 3,660-guest MedallionClass launched late 2019 and is one of the newest vessels in the Princess fleet.

The ship arrived in Southampton ahead of the line’s ‘Summer Seacations’ season, which starts with Regal Princess from July 31st.

Sky Princess will join its sister ship to sail a series of Seacations from August 30th, offering scenic cruises and itineraries with UK ports-of-call including Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “As our homeport ship for the next three years, today is a significant day for Princess Cruises.

“We are delighted to have one of our newest ships dedicated to the UK and we are certain guests will love everything she has to offer.”