New tourism campaign from Montenegro

The National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro has launched a new global campaign to showcase the natural environment of the country.

It aims to bringing to life the relationship between nature and people and showcase its importance in a restrictive digital world.

Inspiring travel to Montenegro, when possible, ‘Nature & Me’ focuses on the need for people to embrace nature as a break from the virtual world we have been forced to live in before and during the pandemic.

The campaign video, which features travel experiences from across Montenegro, highlights the untouched natural beauty of the country and reminds us that that nature is our friend – encouraging travellers to think of the natural environment of Montenegro as a relative they will one day reunite with.

“Whilst the digital world has helped us see people during this pandemic, nothing beats your interaction with nature; your feet meeting the waves and the ability we have to travel and to embrace the natural world,” said Željka Radak Kukavičić, National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro director.

“The months behind us were a challenge, but also a lesson.

“Maybe it’s time to look with fresh eyes at the world around us.

“Maybe it’s time to disconnect from some old digital habits and remind ourselves that man and nature are inextricably linked.

“The freedom provided by the pristine natural beauty of Montenegro is a must for any travellers and we welcome you to be in the company of nature.”

Located on the Balkan Peninsula, this is a country that has long been a melting pot of cultures, civilisations and religions.

Surrounded by natural beauty, Montenegro offers big experiences in a small and accessible environment.

From the Montenegrin hills to the beauty of the Adriatic Coast; nature reserves and national parks; caves and canyons to 117 beaches along a coastline over 180 miles long, all embraced by the caring faces of locals and traditional hospitality.

Tourism accounted for 32 per cent of GDP in 2019 when Montenegro welcomed 81,000 UK travellers to the country, an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year.