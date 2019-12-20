Aman to launch new wellness focuses Janu brand

Aman has unveiled plans for a new sister brand, Janu.

The luxury hotel company hopes the new operation will deliver harmony through the dynamic balance of opposites.

While Aman is synonymous with its Sanskrit translation, ‘peace’, Janu stands for ‘soul’.

Janu shares its DNA with its elder sister in the form of commitment to its guests, deep roots in destination, exemplary and timeless design and unruffled service.

Alongside that pedigree heritage, however, Janu strikes out on a complementary path where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience.

Aman chief executive, Vladislav Doronin, explained: “The overlap between Aman and its sibling is mutually beneficial; together they offer a total solution for the fluctuating needs and desires of today’s global travel cognoscenti.

“We saw a white space in the market, and we want to push the hotel industry into a new sphere.

“What with today’s modern fast-paced society, which has seen human connection and communication redefined by the digital world, we wanted to create a new hotel brand with a soul and with the aim of kickstarting human interaction again.”

Janu launches with three forthcoming hotels which are already under construction: Montenegro (2022), Al Ula in Saudi Arabia (2022) and Tokyo (2022), as well as a robust pipeline of future hotels.

Janu Montenegro will be the first hotel to incorporate the brands serviced residence concept, enabling guests to fully embrace the Janu lifestyle.

The timeless yet contemporary design of each Janu hotel will be focused on space and light, giving an ambience that enhances the mood, encouraging guests to reconnect with themselves and with others.

Large guest rooms will offer refined havens of characterful tranquillity, all exquisitely furnished and with expansive bathrooms.