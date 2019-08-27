New spa treatments at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Anjana Spa at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has introduced two treatments to its menu.

The Coconut Treatment is a 90-minute experience that combines a body polish using a natural coconut blend with coffee grounds and olive oil to prepare the skin for the nourishment as well as a hydrating clay face mask using natural roses and an aromatherapy massage.

At the same time, the Luxury Golden Treatment is a ritual that begins with a gold foam that removes impurities and acts as a gentle cleanser.

A bamboo scrub or honey peel comes next to exfoliate and promote cell renewal followed by a gold mask to tighten and illuminate the skin.

Finally, a 50-minute massage will be given using 24 karat gold-infused oil.

More Information

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is considered the Middle East’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Last month Breaking Travel News caught up with Cenk Unverdi, regional general manager for the four Rixos Hotels properties in the United Arab Emirates.

