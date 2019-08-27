The Hoxton, Southwark opens in London

The Hoxton, Southwark has now opened its doors on Blackfriars Road.

The property boasts 192 rooms, welcoming communal spaces, an all-day dining spot named Albie and a stunning seafood rooftop restaurant, Seabird (opening later this month).

Coming as the eighth property in the series, the Hoxton, Southwark sees the brand back on familiar ground with its third hotel in London, the city where it all began.

The Hoxton first opened its doors in Shoreditch in 2006, followed by Holborn in 2012, and has since been rolled out globally, with creatively designed open-house hotels in neighbourhoods around the world including Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Portland, and Chicago.

The Hoxton, Downtown LA will follow later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 14-storey new-build property, the Hoxton, Southwark is located on the south side of Blackfriars Bridge, a stone’s throw from the South Bank and Borough.

The area has a rich history and was a thriving trading hub for London through the industrial revolution.

Today, the former factories have been converted into galleries, bars and restaurants, and the neighbourhood is home to some of the city’s best galleries, museums, theatres and food markets London has to offer.

The 192 rooms come in five categories: shoebox, snug, cosy, roomy and (believe it or not) ‘biggy’.

Rooms are full of natural light with large Crittall-style windows showing off views of the city.

An industrial aesthetic comes through with concrete ceilings and bare brick walls, which have become a Hoxton bedroom signature.

These contrast to luxurious touches in the rooms such as velvet ruby headboards, comfy lounge chairs, and handmade glassware - a nod to the glass-blowing and tannery factories that once occupied the area.

Ennismore Design Studio is responsible for the interiors throughout the hotel, with the open-plan communal spaces drawing inspiration from Southwark’s eclectic, industrial past.

The eclectic art collection throughout the communal spaces was curated in collaboration with Project On Walls, with a focus on emerging British talent.