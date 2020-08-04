Emirates grows A380 service into London

Emirates has introduced a second daily A380 service to London Heathrow, serving market demand and offering customers more travel options.

The airline has also restarted its A380 operations to Amsterdam and Cairo this week, and will deploy its the aircraft to Guangzhou from August 8th.

Alongside Paris, this means Emirates has so far resumed A380 services to five cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past week, Emirates has also resumed flights from Dubai to Addis Ababa, Clark, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Prague, São Paulo, Stockholm and Seychelles on smaller planes.

With safety as a priority, the airline is gradually expanding its passenger services to 68 cities in August, returning to 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic destination network.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.