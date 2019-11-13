New names added to line-up for Luvya festival at Five Palm Jumeriah

Five Palm Jumeirah has added two new stellar names to the upcoming Luvya festival.

The event, which will take place at the hotel from December 12th-14th, will now welcome the record-breaking DJs and producers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

Recognised as the Kings of Tomorrowland, the two DJ sensations are known for their eccentric show acts and infectious beats.

Luvya will take place on the hotel’s stunning 150-metre private beach on West Palm Jumeirah, in its breath-taking Penthouse venue and the intimate Secret Room.

With incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline, it’s one of the world’s most incredible locations for a party.

“Five has disrupted the luxury travel segment by creating an experiential-focused philosophy, which puts design, music, food, fashion and entertainment at the forefront of our millennial guest experience.

“Luvya brings all of these elements together to create a luxe five-star lifestyle extravaganza like no other,” says Aloki Batra, chief executive of Five Hospitality.

Find out more about the hottest three-day lifestyle festival below:

