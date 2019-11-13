British Airways to fly 787-10 Dreamliner to Atlanta from February

British Airways has announced that it will take delivery of its first 787-10 Dreamliner in January.

The flag-carrier also revealed the plane’s first route will be to Atlanta in February.

This state-of-the-art, 787-10 aircraft has a carbon fibre fuselage which allows the pressure to be maintained at a lower level in the cabin.

The internal cabin altitude is the equivalent of 6,000 feet, offering a better level of humidity, reducing the drying effect of the cabin air, so customers arrive feeling more refreshed.

The aircraft is also more fuel efficient and quieter than its predecessors.

Alex Cruz, British Airways chief executive, said: “The aircraft delivers a 25 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to the aircraft it replaces, another step towards our commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“It will also offer greater comfort for our customers, as it features our latest generation seats in all cabins.”

British Airways will take delivery of 12 787-10 Dreamliner’s, with six arriving in 2020.