GBTA calls for transatlantic cooperation to reopen travel

The Global Business Travel Association, has reiterated the importance of cooperation between the European Union, Canada and the United States to restore safe travels and reboot the economy.

The body is urging the European Commission, EU governments, Ottawa, and the White House to pursue talks to find a resolution for transatlantic travel, based on reciprocity, proportionality, and the latest scientific advice.

“GBTA has repeatedly called on these governments to adopt a coordinated approach in responding to Covid-19 and the evolving situation.

“As a select number of countries recently chose to reinstate travel restrictions, we would like to stress the importance of closely following the recommendations of the

ADVERTISEMENT

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the United States Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure consistency and restore consumer confidence in air travel,” said Dave Hilfman, executive director of the GBTA and a long-time senior airline leader.

“We encourage open conversations to continue, as well as appropriate communication to the general public. Maintaining transatlantic ties is in the best interest of citizens and the economies of the for all,” added Hilfman.

Any compromise on travel is, unlikely, until the United States reduces the number of Covid-19 cases it reports daily, with 53,000 new infections recorded yesterday.

This compares to 385 in Canada, and just a handful in many European countries.

“Safety is paramount and should weigh heavily in discussions of restarting travel.

“Contact-tracing applications can effectively help fight the pandemic but can only do so if they are subject to a common set of standards to enable rapid exchange of information and limit the risks of further outbreaks,” added Mark Cuschieri, chair of the European advisory board at the GBTA.