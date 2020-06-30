W Dubai – the Palm to reopen in July

W Dubai – the Palm has announced it will begin welcoming back guests from July 30th.

The decision follows a gradual reopening of the Dubai icon, with the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah set to open next week.

Located on Palm Jumeirah, W Dubai – the Palm has been an immensely popular summer destination since it first opened – boasting a range of food and beverage venues and outdoor activities.

Just a few weeks after Dubai reopens to tourists on July 7th, W Dubai will also resume operations at Akira Back, LIV, WET Deck and the private beach.