New leadership for Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has announced the appointment of Amila Jeewantha Handunwala as general manager.

With over 25 years of experience in the luxury hospitality sector, his expertise will play a significant role in elevating the renowned twin-island hideaway to new heights.

Possessing an extensive background with esteemed hospitality marques, Handunwala has previously lead hotel operations, sales, marketing, revenue management and distribution strategies in the Middle East, South Asia and Europe.

Most recently, he held the position of executive assistant manager for St. Regis Maldives Vommuli, with previous appointments across several luxury hotels and resorts within the Conrad and Waldorf Astoria collections.

“I am truly honoured to join the iconic Raffles family, which is renowned for its illustrious history and distinguished addresses in leading destinations around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I look forward to bringing a new perspective to the venerated oasis of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo and continuing the legacy of this award-winning resort,” said, Handunwala.

“It is a great privilege to further enhance the experience of our guests by providing unparalleled luxury matched with gracious and intuitive service.”

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is located at the southernmost reach of the Maldives and has been welcoming travellers in search of true tranquillity since its opening in 2019.

A Marine Butler is available to every guest and will happily lead snorkelling tours of the resort’s two remarkable and endlessly fascinating house reefs.

Gaafu Alifu atoll is one of the world’s largest and deepest atolls and the astoundingly clear, blissfully warm waters immediately surrounding the Raffles resort teem with a

kaleidoscope of colourful fish.

Most recently, the distinguished resort unveiled its Raffles Royal Residence, a vast six-bedroom villa stretching comfortably over 1,700 square meters, as well as a new Whale Shark experience taking guests on a traditional Dhoni across the Indian Ocean to spot sharks up to 12 meters in length.

More Information

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide.

In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service.

Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive.