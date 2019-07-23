New head of UK sales for FCM Travel Solutions

FCM Travel Solutions has appointed Jason Dunderdale as head of UK Sales.

He joins from car rental provider Sixt, where he has been head of travel sales, UK & Ireland, for the last three years.

He takes on the role at FCM from Graham Ross, former head of UK Sales who was promoted to UK general manager earlier this year.

Ross comments: “FCM has such a strong DNA and growth culture it was critical we found the right person to fill this role who would be aligned culturally with our organisation, but also have a strong sales pedigree.

“Jason is a perfect fit for FCM, and I have no doubt he will enjoy huge success within our business. I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome him into the company and the UK management team.”

Dunderdale also brings extensive sales and management experience in the banking and finance sector, as his career includes 13 years in diverse roles within Lloyds Banking

Group.

Dunderdale added: “I am looking forward to immersing myself in FCM’s culture and managing FCM’s talented and successful sales team, and contributing to continued growth not only of UK business, but also multinational clients driven out of this market.”

