New development appointments for Wyndham in Asia Pacific

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced two key appointments to its Asia Pacific development team.

Matt Holmes has been promoted to head of development for south-east Asia & Pacific Rim (SEAPR).

Based in Gold Coast, Australia, he will lead a team of developers to drive the development strategy for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts through the expansion of its managed and franchised hotels portfolio across the SEAPR sub-region.

Holmes brings with him two decades of experience in the tourism sector, out of which 13 years were spent with Wyndham.

Since 2016 he has served as director of development, Australasia where he played a significant role in driving the regional presence which includes the introduction of the Wyndham Grand and Wyndham Garden brands in Australia as well as the launch of the TRYP by Wyndham brand in New Zealand.

Prior to his role with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in Australasia, Holmes spent two years with RCI Pacific and six years with RCI Europe based in London.

At the same time, Eudo Chan has been appointed director of development for SEAPR.

Based in Singapore, he will be responsible for development opportunities within Indochina.

Chan previously held development roles with Onyx Hospitality Group and Radisson Hotel Group, as well as operational roles at Park Hyatt Chicago and Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.

Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “These appointments will reinforce the strength of our development team as we continue to drive growth opportunities for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts across Asia Pacific.

“Matt has a solid track record in hotel development, and I am confident that his strong business acumen and leadership skills will make him well-placed to lead the development team as we enter a new chapter of growth.

“Along with Eudo’s significant experience and relationships in the Indochina market, we are well set to continue our successful expansion strategy that will enhance our value proposition for our owners and partners across the region.”

In Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently operates over 1,500 hotels across 12 industry-leading brands in approximately 20 countries and territories.