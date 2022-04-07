Eurostar cocktail bar relaunch

Eurostar, the high-speed rail service linking the UK and mainland Europe, is resuming a full Business Premier lounge service this week, with the re-opening of its London and Paris cocktail bars and relaunch of its canapé collection.

Featuring a range of Dutch, French, Belgian and British spirits, the cocktail bar has been a popular addition to Eurostar’s Business Premier lounges since 2018, but have been temporarily closed during the pandemic.

Eurostar’s two signature cocktails – Lavender Dusk and Angelique – designed by Eurostar Business Premier Culinary Director, Raymond Blanc OBE, will return to the cocktail menu alongside a new addition – Snow Bird - which blends vodka with orgeat, amaretto, absinthe, egg white and fresh lemon. Many of the cocktails are mixed using Eurostar’s very own gin, Toujours 21, which is a delightful fusion of French botanicals and honey from the Kent countryside.

To accompany the cocktails, travellers can choose from a range of carefully curated savoury and sweet canapés available across all lounges from the end of this month. The bar will serve smoothies from 6am-12 midday Monday to Friday, with the cocktail service by Eurostar’s dedicated mixologists open from 15.00 until the last train starts boarding.

The return of a full Eurostar Business Premier service comes as demand for leisure and business travel continues to grow. With the removal of travel restrictions between the UK and the continent, Eurostar will return to a near normal timetable on its core routes from mid-May, with up to 15 daily return services between London and Paris, seven daily returns between London and Brussels and three daily returns on the London to Amsterdam route.

Andy Robinson, Head of On Board Services, said: “The cocktail bars in both London and Paris offer customers a relaxing area to unwind after work or the perfect way to start their holiday. We’re excited to resume a full service in our Business Premier lounges as we know how much our travellers value these extra special touches as part of their Eurostar experience.”



Eurostar’s Business Premier service aims to offer the highest standards in cross-channel train travel and a superior experience for passengers. With fully flexible fares, Business Premier customers can enjoy exclusive access to the business lounges, plus complimentary drinks and fine dining all served in the comfort of their own seat.