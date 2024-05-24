TFE Hotels Expands A by Adina Brand Overseas with Opening in Vienna

TFE Hotels announces the international expansion of its premium brand, A by Adina, with the opening of A by Adina Vienna Danube in Austria in 2025. The move marks the brand’s first venture outside Australia and is part of TFE’s strategic growth plan. The flagship hotel, situated within Austria’s tallest residential tower, will offer 108 premium apartments, a bar, cocktail lounge, restaurant, and wellness facilities including a panoramic infinity pool.

Three years after TFE’s homegrown A by Adina made its debut in Australia, TFE Hotels has announced the premium brand will head offshore with the opening of A by Adina Vienna Danube in Austria in 2025. The international announcement comes as TFE’s Joint Venture Partner, TOGA Group, marks another A by Adina milestone closer to home, with NSW Government approval now confirmed for construction to commence on the 204-key A by Adina Sydney Central, which is part of Australia’s biggest innovation district, Tech Central.

TFE Hotels CEO, Antony Ritch, said the A by Adina brand would be moving into a riverfront precinct that was setting new standards for premium apartment-style accommodation in Vienna.

The flagship A by Adina Vienna Danube Hotel will offer premium apartments within the award-winning DANUBEFLATS tower, with 108 apartments ranging from 23 square metres (studio) to 64 square metres (two-bedroom), as well as beautiful bar, cocktail lounge and restaurant with a terrace overlooking to the Danube River.

The hotel will also operate a fourth-floor wellness area that will include a gym, Pilates/yoga room, two saunas, quiet room, wellness bar, as well as a panoramic infinity pool (that’s heated for year-round use).

“From our initial launch in Australia in 2021, we have always envisioned and planned to introduce this premium hotel living brand into new markets, so a move into Europe was the natural next step for us,” Ritch said.

For their European debut, A by Adina has chosen a sensational location on the banks of the Danube River and a residence inside Austria’s tallest and most prestigious residential tower. Local Owner/Developers S+B Gruppe and Soravia, together with innovative hospitality concept creators – BWM Designers & Architects, are delivering to the highest standards of architecture and design.

“Whilst our A by Adina Sydney guests are wowed by the Sky Lobby and the spectacular views from Dean & Nancy on 22 over Sydney’s CBD, guests to A by Adina Vienna Danube will naturally gravitate to the spectacular infinity pool, overlooking the Danube River across to St. Franziskus Church in Vienna’s old town,” Ritch said.

Adina Europe’s Chief Executive Officer, Asli Kutlucan, said A by Adina Vienna would build on the solid foundations that TFE Hotels and the Adina brand had already established as a leading apartment-style hotel provider in Europe.

“Adina Hotels was the very first Australian hotel brand to enter the European Market, some 15 years ago,” Asli said. “So, it’s exciting to see the elevation of this brand – a sort of ‘sophisticated coming of age’ if you will – with the launch of A by Adina into Europe.”

A by Adina is a premium brand that’s designed to appeal to confident travellers who appreciate detail and design.

“When you step inside an A by Adina, you’ll find that perfectly suited balance between a hotel and a private apartment in the city,” she said. “We want the entire experience at A by Adina Vienna Danube to be understated, but impactful.”

For Asli, the hotel’s location, in modern Vienna – just minutes by underground train to the historical heart, recreational parks and facilities, and Vienna’s largest shopping centre – is a standout.

“Vienna is a city filled with rich history, a treasure-trove of iconic museums, galleries, and a vibrant cultural scene that attracts more than four-million visitors per annum. It’s no wonder the city has been named the World’s most liveable city many times over,” she said. “ And we are very much looking forward to welcoming A by Adina guests to the City of Dreams in 2025.”

MEET A BY ADINA

While every A by Adina location has been thoughtfully chosen to blend seamlessly within its surroundings, there’s always a contemporary Australian twist at the heart of every stay. Here, architectural finishes meet thoughtfully designed interiors. Team members are known as Curators, treating each guest visit as another opportunity to surprise and delight.

Fast Facts: A by Adina Canberra – opened February 2021

• 130 apartments.

• The Bates Smart-designed hotel is the centrepiece of Capital Property Group’s much-anticipated $300m mixed-use precinct, Constitution Place.

Fast Facts: A by Adina Sydney – opened April 2021

• 194 apartments with onsite bars and restaurants.

• Central George Street CBD location.

• Owned by TFE Hotels, A by Adina Sydney has become a landmark feature on Sydney’s skyline with the 21st floor Sky Lobby sitting within the building’s golden crown.

Fast Facts: A by Adina Vienna Danube – opens in Q1, 2025

• A by Adina Vienna Danube will take up residence inside Austria’s tallest and most prestigious residential tower.

• 120 premium apartments with onsite restaurants, access to onsite shopping and wellness centres.

• The hotel is in the heart of modern Vienna on the New Danube River, opposite the historic city centre. Guests will have access to extensive recreational facilities and reserves in the immediate area including Donau park as well as access to prime cycling routes; the Danube free swimming area and Boat rental on Kaiserwasser Lake.