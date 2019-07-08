Mirren revealed as godmother to Scenic Eclipse

Scenic has revealed the appointment of dame Helen Mirren as the godmother for Scenic Eclipse.

The maiden voyage of this ultra-luxury vessel is scheduled for August 15th, departing Reykjavik Iceland on a 13-day discovery sailing, ending in Quebec.

“Scenic Eclipse is a unique ship that requires an equally unique person to act in this role,” said Glen Moroney, founder and chief executive of Scenic.

“We are delighted to welcome dame Helen Mirren as Scenic Eclipse godmother - her style, beauty and spirit of adventure are true to those embodied in the design and ethos of Scenic Eclipse.

“Combined with the international acclaim as one of the world’s finest actresses, Helen Mirren makes the perfect godmother to figuratively preside over the ship and bring good fortune.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In keeping with Scenic Eclipse’s stature as the new standard for luxury exploration ships, it is only fitting that New York City has been chosen as the site for its christening on September 10th.

Mirren added: “I am very honoured to have been chosen as the Godmother to such a beautiful vessel as Scenic Eclipse.

“She will have many adventures and a wonderful life as she transports her guests in immaculate style and great safety to beautiful places.”

Mirren won the Academy Award for best actress in 2007 for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in the Queen.

Her other Academy Award nominations include the Madness of King George (1994), Gosford Park (2001), and the Last Station (2009).

As a traditional maritime role – the godmother plays an important part within the ship’s christening ceremony and is responsible for the breaking of the champagne bottle against the ship’s hull.

Her figurative presence also brings good luck to future sailings.

Many royal figures, actresses, sports personalities and persons of note have acted as godmother.

Photo credit: Trevor Leighton