Coldplay headline Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020

Global superstars Coldplay rocked Al Wasl Plaza with a never-before-seen show at Expo 2020 Dubai earlier, combining an incredible musical experience with a powerful environmental message.

The highly-anticipated performance, in support of the Expo 2020 Programme for People and Planet and part of the exciting Infinite Nights Series, thrilled the Al Wasl audience, with thousands more fans watching around the site and the concert streamed online across the globe.

The band, comprising vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion, kicked off the night with a stunning performance of Higher Power, with the audience singing along as they belted out their best-known hits, including Clocks, Fix You, Paradise and Viva La Vida.

My Universe, a collaboration with BTS that features on Coldplay’s newest album ‘Music of the Spheres,’ brought the house down, with images of the K-Pop sensations projected across Al Wasl dome as part of a breath-taking 360-degree visual experience.

Speaking to the crowd, Martin said: “We’re having such a good time… It’s turned into this wonderful, immersive experience for us.

“I hope this isn’t the last time we can play for you here in Dubai.”

Fans had begun gathering from early afternoon, eager to see the British band, which has won an array of musical awards, including nine Brit Awards and seven Grammy Awards, and is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 100 million albums sold globally.

The concert was free to Expo ticket-holders, with visitors also enjoying the performance on live screens at Jubilee Park, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Festival Garden, as well as in the Dubai Exhibition Centre Arena.

Coldplay has pledged to ensure that their upcoming ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ is as low-carbon as possible, working with a range of environmental experts to incorporate initiatives that aim to lower carbon emissions by as much as 50 per cent compared to the band’s previous tours.