Maya Ziade, Chief Development Officer Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Accor talks to BTN

Breaking Travel News is delighted to bring you an exclusive interview with Maya Ziade, Chief Development Officer Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Accor ahead of the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit 2023 alongside the 19th edition of The Bench’s flagship AHIC - Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference, on 25-27 September 2023 at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.



BTN: What are your / your organization’s core areas of focus when it comes to investment? I.e in the areas of innovation, sustainability, human capital and/or technology

MZ: As a world leading hospitality Group, Accor focuses on several core areas within the Premium Midscale & Economy Division, while incorporating growth strategies that are tailored to guest needs, owner expectations and countries vision in the region such as Saudi vision 2030; Egypt vision 2030 and the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.

Augmented Hospitality remains a key focus with an emphasis on multi-faceted and Mixed-Use Development projects. This approach aims to revolutionize the hospitality experience for both locals and travellers alike, and we sense a high demand in the market for extended stays. With brands such as Adagio, from the modern Mercure Living and Novotel Living concepts, to the highly innovate premium offerings with Swissotel Living, we offer solutions which are optimum for each market and empower guests to seamlessly “live, work, and play”. From exciting Food and Beverage options, to coworking spaces, fitness clubs, digital solutions, and our loyalty program, ALL – Accor Live Limitless, we strive to deliver an all-encompassing hospitality journey.

Our unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental initiatives lies at the heart of our values for over 50 years, and now guides our choices in developments and growth projects shifting from a compensating to a contributive model. Our approach is structured around a three-stream framework “Stay, Eat and Explore”, each addressing critical aspects to drive meaningful change. “Stay” initiatives focus on accelerating single-use plastics removal, scaling carbon reduction projects with an ultimate goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, and implementing ecolabels for increasingly sustainable hotels; “Eat” efforts involve actively reducing food waste, sourcing local and seasonal fare, and inspiring positive eating habits; and “Explore” initiatives include preserving biodiversity by launching pilots for the Hotel Knowledge Center and alternative mobility solutions, all aimed at creating a positive impact on the environment and local communities. To date, more than 84% of hotels in Accor network have successfully removed over 46 types of single use plastics in their guest experience.

As a leader in the field of positive hospitality and a long-term advocate of sustainable development, Accor places Corporate Social Responsibility at the heart of its overall strategy by investing in Human Capital and setting its employees on the path to sustainable transformation through the launch of an in-house training program “School for Change”. This program is extended to all group employees with access to a content platform and a training path focused on the fundamentals of climate change and empowering them to take mindful actions.

BTN: What is your outlook for the hospitality industry in the Middle East in 2023 and beyond?



MZ: Accor currently counts with 137 properties (38,000 rooms) across the Middle East region within the Premium, Midscale & Economy brands. The Middle East’s hospitality industry holds promising prospects, fuelled by growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the strong performance of hotels in the UAE, as an established market and a key regional business and leisure hub.

As Travelers, both domestic and international, seek more personalized and immersive hospitality experiences that cater to their individual tastes, we are transitioning from a global hospitality approach to a ‘multi-local’ strategy tailoring our projects to each destination by infusing each property with culturally and locally relevant Food and Beverage concepts, entertainment options, and design aesthetics.

In the UAE market for example, innovation is being embraced, as evidenced by the positive feedback we have already received by partners on our recently launched “Handwritten Collection” brand. This feedback highlights the focus on providing unique and distinctive offerings to cater to evolving customer preferences. Furthermore, key cities in Saudi Arabia are still experiencing notable expansion, particularly in the premium and extended stay hotel segments, represented by Accor brands such as Pullman, Swissotel, and Adagio. Additionally, secondary cities in the region are attracting investments in midscale and economy brands, such as Novotel and ibis.

Religious cities are also showcasing new signings, such as Novotel and Swissotel Rua Madinah, indicating that there is potential for further development in these locations. Egypt, specifically Cairo, presents an opportunity for midscale and extended stay options to cater to international business travellers. Furthermore, there is a need for the desired premium segment in leisure destinations where the Movenpick brand resonates.

BTN: What does your panel/presentation/workshop at FHS focus on and what will delegates be able to take away from your session?

MZ: Camil Yazbeck, our Global Chief Development Officer for Premium, Midscale & Economy Division at Accor will be sharing insights on building hotels in a challenging environments, where the key highlights will focus on navigating rising construction costs, funding delays, and interest rates for hotel development projects.

One of the key factors that set Accor’s development teams apart is our unique ability to think like an owner, and this is what delegates will take away from the sessions. By adopting an owner’s mindset, we work collaboratively with investors, understanding their specific investment criteria and needs. This enables us to propose deals that align perfectly with their objectives, matching the best brand from our portfolio and fostering a strong and mutually beneficial partnership while meeting their cost of capital and return on equity (ROE) expectations.

BTN: What are you personally looking forward to most from your attendance at FHS 2023?

MZ: I am looking forward to connecting with partners, peers, and friends in the hospitality industry. FHS 2023 offers an ideal environment to explore potential ventures and partnerships and is an excellent forum not only to generate new projects but also to conclude deals that drive growth and development. While, the interactive sessions and networking opportunities provide essential market insights, they empower us to make informed decisions and maintain our leadership position in the dynamic hospitality landscape.