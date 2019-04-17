Beadon handed Hilton sales role in Africa and Indian Ocean

Adam Beadon has been appointed regional director of sales operations for Africa and the Indian Ocean at Hilton.

Beadon brings over 12 years of international hospitality experience to the role, which currently involves heading up the sales operations of 15 hotels.

Additional hotels are expected to be added to his portfolio.

Beadon began his career at IHG in the Middle East.

After gaining a wealth of experience in the highly competitive market, he returned to South Africa in 2014 to take up the reigns as commercial director at a luxury boutique hotel in Johannesburg.

IHG brought him back on board in 2016, first to take on the role as a project coordinator, followed by cluster director of sales in Dubai, but the lure of home proved to be too strong.

Beadon returned in 2018 to lead as regional director of sales for Minor Hotels until February, when he joined Hilton in his current role.

As well as his wealth of experience, Beadon brings a dynamic leadership style and passion for developing people to drive the successful growth of the region.

“It’s more than a job, it’s a calling – I want to make sure that everyone I deal with is aligned in their thinking to focus on ensuring best practice and finding solutions that will result in sustainable success in one of the fastest growing regions for the business,” he said.

His unique knowledge, insight and understanding of the region will be invaluable in helping him achieve that goal.

Jan van der Putten, vice president, operations, Hilton Worldwide, Africa & Indian Ocean said: “Hilton has always prided itself on its commitment to its team members, with a multi-generational workforce and a strong focus on mindful leadership.

“We are excited to have Adam Beadon as part of our team and look forward to him applying his expertise within the company.”