Singapore Airlines to return A380 to service next month

Singapore Airlines has confirmed the return of its Airbus A380 aircraft from November 19th.

The superjumbo will be deployed on one of the daily non-stop return services between London and Singapore.

This will make it the first Singapore Airlines A380 to return to the skies for long-haul travel, as the carrier gradually rebuilds its network with the progressive resumption of international air travel.

The A380 will operate on flights SQ317 from London Heathrow and SQ322 from Singapore.

SQ317 is also the designated quarantine-free flight from London under the Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangements.

Mohamed Rafi Mar, general manager, UK & Ireland, Singapore Airlines, commented: “The return of the Singapore Airlines A380 to the skies is a positive step towards international travel recovery.

“By bringing the aircraft back to the UK, we are delighted to offer our passengers enhanced travel options between London and Singapore.

“We look forward to welcoming them on board our aircraft, where they can continue to enjoy comfortable and safe journeys with Singapore Airlines.”

Singapore Airlines was the first airline worldwide to fly the A380 superjumbo in October 2007 and the first to fly it from the United Kingdom in March 2008.

In late 2017, following an extensive four-year development programme, Singapore Airlines launched a multi-million-pound cabin product upgrade for its A380 aircraft.