Modry Las Golf Resort unveils upgrades following World Golf Awards win

Modry Las Golf Resort is forging ahead with a series of developments across the property in readiness for the upcoming golfing season.

For 2022, the PGA National Poland welcomes new accommodation options, the introduction of a luxurious spa in the clubhouse and the launch of a multi-purpose jetty for watersports around the fabulous lakes.

The exciting developments at the only signature-designed golf resort in Poland follow a remarkable sixth win at the World Golf Awards and a nomination for this 2022 event.

With a fully functional 2,000m² clubhouse featuring 11 en-suite double bedrooms, a restaurant for over 70 covers, a conference venue and now a fully equipped spa, the resort is looking forward to welcoming guests from around Europe.

“We used 2021 to progress a number of important projects at the resort which included starting work on six new garden suites and the completion of our fabulous clubhouse which now offers guest facilities such as changing rooms, lockers and club storage,” explained Arthur Gromadzki, chairman of Modry Las.

“The changes, which include work both on and off the Gary Player-designed course, is a further illustration of our commitment to continually improve what we do at Modry Las.”

The stunning clubhouse is now not only furnished with member and guest facilities, it also has a range of treatment options for those looking to pamper themselves after a round.

These include wet, dry and infra-red sauna options and foot spas.

These latest developments mean the clubhouse at Modry Las is now fully operational.

As well as completing the development of the clubhouse, Modry Las is also investing in six new garden suites which will be completed by the end of the season and provide year-round accommodation options.

Located in an idyllic forest setting, the latest lodgings at the PGA National Poland expand its room provision by nearly 25 per cent, meaning that up to 62 people can stay at the award-wining resort.

“Since we introduced our garden suites back in 2015, the room options have proved extremely popular with our guests,” noted Gromadzki.

“Although we’ve added more rooms during the intervening years, the team at Modry Las has sometimes found it challenging to accommodate everyone due to demand.

That’s a tough position to be in, so we were keen to add to our room options with a new collection of garden suites which offer the same quality furnishings in rooms specifically designed for golfers.”

Elsewhere, a purpose-built jetty has been created adjacent to the clubhouse with the aim of encouraging water activities such as swimming and kayaking in the sheltered lakes.

On the golf course, cart paths have been extended and a project has been initiated to replace grass-faced bunkers with revetted ones.

As Gromadzki explained, the investment forms part of an overall strategy of infrastructure improvements.

“Modry Las is now in its twelfth year, during which we have been committed to a strategy of persistent improvements across all aspects of the resort,” he said.

“As we mature, so will our service offering and facilities.

“This is our ongoing commitment to our members and our guests.”