Marriott International to Bring EDITION Hotels Brand to Italy’s Lake Como

The Lake Como EDITION is expected to open in 2025

Marriott International, Inc., today announced it has signed an agreement with Bain Capital Credit and Omnam Group to bring its EDITION Hotels brand to Lake Como. Owned and developed by Bain Capital and Omnam Group through a fund managed by Kryalos SGR, The Lake Como EDITION is slated to open in 2025 with 145 luxurious guest rooms, including two penthouse suites, a lively lobby bar, a floating pool, and multiple restaurants and bars overlooking Lake Como with breath-taking views of the Bellagio mountains. The property is a 19th century building located on the western shore of the prestigious Lake Como, a short drive from Central Milan. It will be converted into a luxury lifestyle destination that brings new life to Lake Como while honoring the intimate history of the building and its rich heritage.

“We are excited to work with Bain Capital Credit and Omnam Group to introduce the EDITION Hotels brand to one of Italy’s most beautiful destinations,” said Josh Fluhr, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, EDITION Hotels, Marriott International. “Today’s signing demonstrates guests continued demand for luxury accommodations and experiences.”

“We are delighted to launch The Lake Como EDITION with Omnam and Marriott International,” said Fabio Longo, Managing Director, Bain Capital Credit. “We seek to invest in under-penetrated real estate markets and the EDITION brand fills a gap in core leisure markets for differentiated luxury lifestyle hotels and enhances our real estate portfolio in Europe.”

“We look forward to bringing the Omnam flair to this unique location and celebrating the natural beauty of Lake Como,” said David Zisser, CEO, Omnam. “This is Omnam’s fourth development in Italy and, as always, our team strives to create new experiences while remaining true to the special heritage of our surroundings. Our goal is to create sophisticated luxury that invites everyone to experience and enjoy. Together with Bain Capital Credit, we are excited to team up once again with Marriott International and to bring this vision to life.”

“There is an incredible opportunity for hotel investments in Italy, not only in large tourist destinations like Rome and Milan, but in specific locations that have a strong appeal for guests that look for high quality services and unique experiences,” said Paolo Bottelli, CEO of Kryalos SGR. “At Kryalos, we are proud to support the entrance of this top brand to Lake Como.”

EDITION Hotels committed to uncompromising quality, true originality and impeccable modern service continue to challenge traditional perceptions of luxury, and entrench EDITION’s position as an industry leader. Every EDITION hotel is unique, reflecting the social and cultural milieu of the time and place of its creation. Each new property is individually developed in collaboration with one of the world’s most eminent designers chosen specifically for that location and introduces original food and beverage concepts from internationally renowned chefs. The end result offers the best of dining and entertainment, modern luxury services and amenities “all under one roof.”

EDITION Hotels redefine the concept of luxury by offering an unexpected collection of one-of-a-kind hotels. The Lake Como EDITION is expected to further enhance Marriott International’s footprint across Europe where it currently has a portfolio of over 719 properties with more than 137,500 rooms across 25 brands. EDITION Hotels currently operates 15 properties in locations around the globe including New York, West Hollywood, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Tokyo, and Shanghai.