Marriott expands all-inclusive offering with Autograph Collection properties

Marriott has added 20 Autograph Collection properties to its all-inclusive offering.

The resorts span Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Grenada and Costa Rica.

“The arrival of the first all-inclusive resorts marks an exciting chapter in the brand’s story,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand leader, Autograph Collection.

“From focal design moments and immersive dining hideaways to signature rituals and personal guide adventures, Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts transport you to a world of your own, where experiences are tailored, imagination is piqued, and joy is unleashed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests will revel in an elevated all-inclusive vacation with a unique design aesthetic, enriching programs that open the door for excitement and growth, and dynamic locally driven dining options, along with enhanced spa and wellness offerings.

For example, Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only offers excursions designed for those who yearn for memorable adventures including a catamaran cruise through the turquoise waters of Caribbean Sea on to scenic Isla Mujeres.

Over at Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, guests can experience the privacy of the island’s only overwater bungalows outfitted in natural wood with glass floors to admire the vibrant marine life below, infinity plunge pool, and an overwater hammock.

Wyndham earlier unveiled its own all-inclusive plans as the sector continues to grow in importance.