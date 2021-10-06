Sandals Resorts celebrates historic milestone

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its flagship couples-only brand, Sandals Resorts.

Since opening its doors in Montego Bay in November 1981, Sandals has worked to build tourism throughout the Caribbean.

The brand is committed to developing hospitality excellence across the region, one of the most beloved and resilient tourism destinations in the world.

The luxury all-inclusive resort company is celebrating Sandals’ milestone anniversary by honouring the legacy of its founder, the late Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart.

It will also be shining a light on the impact of tourism on local Caribbean communities, turning the clock back with nostalgic fun across all of Sandals’ all-inclusive resorts and will continue with additional surprises to be unveiled throughout the year.

“This year marks an incredible milestone for Sandals Resorts, and it’s especially meaningful as we take this moment to honour what my father created and carry on his revered legacy across the Caribbean,” said SRI executive chairman, Adam Stewart.

“Since the flagship opening in 1981 at Sandals Montego Bay, we have continued to elevate and lead the all-inclusive resort space.

“More than that, we have demonstrated that some of the industry’s most exciting and lasting hospitality innovation is created in the Caribbean.

“I’m proud to celebrate this milestone for our company alongside our Sandals family as we look to the next 40 years of inspired Caribbean vision and innovation.”

In honour of Sandals’ late founder, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart and his entrepreneurial spirit and lifelong belief in the power of education, Sandals Resorts International announces the construction of the Gordon “Butch” Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism.

The school will be located at the University of the West Indies (the UWI) and in conjunction with Florida International University’s (FIU) Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism

Management.

Both leaders in tourism education, FIU in partnership with the UWI will develop the next generation of international tourism and hospitality leadership, through fully accredited undergraduate and graduate programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new school will be located on the Western Campus of the University of the West Indies, Mona in the Caribbean’s tourism capital of Montego Bay.

A cutting-edge, research-led facility, the Gordon “Butch” Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism will offer students meaningful educational opportunities beyond the classroom.

“My father believed in learning by experience – ‘on-the-job training,’ as he often put it,” said Stewart.

“As a consummate entrepreneur and a lifelong dreamer, he knew success was born beyond the boardroom; found instead in the moments of exploration and discovery.

“It’s this drive that will inspire the world-class curriculum, putting students in real-world experiences as part of their development.”

The spirit of corporate social responsibility has been part of the fabric of the company since its founding four decades ago.

“The link between tourism and the wellbeing of the local Caribbean communities where we operate is undeniable,” said Stewart.

In honour of the company’s 40th anniversary, Sandals Resorts International, together with the Sandals Foundation is identifying forty projects that best showcase the incredible link between tourism – the region’s most influential industry – and its power to transform Caribbean communities and improve lives.

The Sandals Foundation is the not-for-profit organisation launched in 2009, to help SRI make a difference in the lives of Caribbean people.

Projects will be selected across five main areas: supporting local farmers, hospitality training and certification, preserving natural resources, harnessing unique artisan crafts and community outreach.

From ecological conservation efforts at the UNESCO World Heritage site in Jamaica’s Blue and John Crow Mountains, and improving the capacity of farmers to increase their efforts toward sustainable food production, to working closely with local artisans to maximise on their talents, Sandals’ team members will be rolling up their sleeves to bring these projects to life and are inviting guests to join in.

Sandals guests can also party like it’s 1981, with special weekly poolside celebrations to commemorate 40 years of fun.

Guests can soak up the sun whilst the past meets the future - brought to life by live DJs spinning inspired music and bartenders serving up classic craft cocktails.

Finally, Sandals Resorts is launching an EST - a 1981-inspired vintage t-shirt and retail collection, available in all Beach House resort shops.

Guests can choose from ten nostalgic and vibrant designs which pay homage to Sandals’ founding era, available for purchase from November.

More Information

Sandals is recognised as the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.