Mantra Traralgon welcomes first guests in Australia

Accor and LA Hotel Group have opened the new-build 50-room Mantra Traralgon hotel in the heart of Latrobe Valley’s largest city.

The first hotel to open in Traralgon, Australia, in more than ten years, Mantra Traralgon is set to become a destination of choice for business travellers and leisure guests looking for convenient, contemporary accommodation in Victoria’s spectacular Gippsland region.

The $18 million development, which comprises of five levels and features 50 well-appointed and comfortable guestrooms and suites, is located directly opposite the city’s major retail centre and within an entertainment complex that houses a cinema, ten-pin bowling and bistro.

Onsite amenities at Mantra Traralgon include a ground floor café and bar called Hush Lounge, meeting and conference facilities with modern audio-visual equipment that cater for up to 30 delegates, high-speed internet connection and onsite car parking.

Accor Pacific chief executive, Simon McGrath, said: “We are proud to bring the Mantra brand to the Gippsland region.

“This hotel will play a key role in further elevating Traralgon’s profile and its attractiveness as a leisure and business destination.

“LA Hotel Group should be very proud of the long-term investment they have made into the future of tourism in Traralgon and the greater Latrobe Valley, and we look forward to enjoying a successful partnership together.”

Complementing the central CBD location and contemporary design features of a newly built hotel is Mantra’s renowned professional and attentive service.

Since its inception in 2007, the Mantra brand has become synonymous with providing premium accommodation and a warm welcome.

Key to the brand’s considerable success in the Australian market has been each Mantra property’s ability to capture the natural charm and ambience of its locations.