Qatar Airways to add latest United States destination

Qatar Airways will add its 12th gateway in the United States with the resumption of four-weekly Atlanta flights starting June 1st.

The carrier will also significantly increase frequencies adding an additional 13 weekly flights to operate a total of 83 weekly flights across its 12 gateways.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Having never stopped flying to the United States throughout the pandemic, we have steadily rebuilt our network, gradually resuming destinations and adding more frequencies.

“With the upcoming launch of Seattle and the resumption of Atlanta, we will reach 12 gateways in the USA, two more than what we operated pre-Covid-19.”

He added: “Our commitment to the United States market has also seen us add and expand strategic partnerships with American carriers, offering our passengers hundreds of additional flight connections with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue.”

In line with the airline’s steady rebuild of its United States network, Qatar Airways plans to resume services and increase frequencies to several destinations:

Atlanta: Four weekly flights starting June 1st

Chicago: Increasing to ten weekly flights from March 4th

Dallas-Fort Worth: Increasing to ten weekly flights from March 2nd

Houston: Increasing to daily flights from March 14th

Miami: Increasing to three weekly flights from July 3rd

San Francisco: Ramping up to daily flights by July 2nd

Seattle: Four weekly flights starting January 29th, and ramping up to daily flights by July 1st