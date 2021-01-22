Mangelaars appointed chief executive with Skyscanner

Skyscanner has appointed Microsoft veteran and former Travix International chief executive John Mangelaars to lead the company.

He will take up position as chief executive following an extensive international search.

Mangelaars will replace Moshe Rafiah, who has been splitting his time as chief executive between both Skyscanner and Travelfusion, the company he founded over 20 years ago.

Rafiah will return to Travelfusion, though he remains on the Skyscanner board as Vice Chair, a role he has held since 2019.

Rafiah commented: “Skyscanner has become my second home since stepping in as chief executive in June last year, but I feel highly confident in handing over the reins to John.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has a deep knowledge of the travel industry and over 30 years’ experience in multinational corporations.

“John has a proven track record of scaling e-commerce businesses and he is also a clear cultural fit, with a strong focus on people.

Mangelaars, who spent 23 years at Microsoft, latterly as European vice president, advertising and online, joined online travel agency group Travix International as chief executive in 2013.

He said: “I am delighted to join Skyscanner, an exceptional team driving a bold strategy in a time where there is considerable opportunity to leverage growth.

“My long-term focus will be on guiding the team in building sustainable profitability and market share.

“I speak for the wider Skyscanner team in thanking Moshe for his commitment to Skyscanner, not just in the past months, but as we go forward in his continued role as our vice chair.”

Mangelaars will begin his transition to Skyscanner immediately .