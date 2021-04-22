Skyscanner launches Arabic language offering

Skyscanner has announced the launch of Arabic language website on desktop and mobile.

In an effort to offer travellers a more localised and user-friendly experience, Skyscanner has rolled out the Arabic language offering across all domains, including UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Travellers visiting Skyscanner on desktop, mobile web or via the app will now be able to select Arabic as a language option to access more localised content, including local currency and a better user experience when linking to partner sites to complete their travel bookings.

Travel is returning in the region at a strong pace.

On Skyscanner, interest in both domestic and international flights have increased steadily from UAE travellers, with a lift of 23 per cent in searches and even more dramatically from Saudi travellers, where there was an increase of 110 per cent in searches from February to March of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a recent YouGov survey, commissioned by Reed Exhibitions, ahead Arabian Travel Market 2021, the money that Middle East travellers spend on international leisure travel will begin to exceed 2019 levels in as little as three years.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer travellers in the Middle East a far more relevant experience on desktop, allowing them to plan and book travel in their local language and currency,” said Gavin Harris, director of strategic partnerships, Skyscanner.

“Arabic is one of the fifth most spoken languages in the world and outbound travel from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia accounts for a significant proportion of the total travel market.

“We previously launched the Skyscanner app in Arabic to great success, so it was a logical next step to bring the localised experience to desktop users too.”