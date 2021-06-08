Peoples takes up new marketing role with Skyscanner

Skyscanner has appointed Clive Peoples, former customer marketing leader at eBay and Expedia, as senior vice president of marketing.

Peoples, who will be based out of the London office, reports to chief operating officer, Kris Beyens, and is a member of the executive team.

He is tasked with leading Skyscanner’s global marketing strategy, driving customer acquisition and retention efforts across the marketing organisation, bringing together both performance and brand marketing channels.

Beyens said: “After what has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging years for the travel sector, we’re pleased to have Clive, an established leader in travel and e-commerce marketing, join the Skyscanner family.

“He brings with him a depth of experience in digital product marketing and is passionate about transforming the traveller experience through a customer-centric vision.

“Supported by a strong team of marketing leaders, Clive’s focus will be on driving growth through new customer acquisition and loyalty.”

Most recently, Peoples led a team of 160 product owners, marketers, data scientists, user experience designers and engineers as head of global customer marketing at eBay.

Peoples said of the appointment: “Having admired and used Skyscanner for many years, I’m delighted to be part of the team helping customers choose how to travel again, in the best possible way for them.”