Global Tourism Resilience Centre opens new location in Kenya

Jamaica tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, has welcomed the opening of the first satellite centre for the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).

Situated in Kenya, it will be located at the Kenyatta University.

“The establishment of this satellite centre at the Kenyatta University will expand the global reach of the Global Resilience Centre,” explained Bartlett.

“I am particularly excited as it will be a critical asset in enhancing tourism resilience and sustainability among east African destinations.”

Additionally, the Kenya satellite centre will be a focal point for developing, coordinating and supporting resilience-building and response efforts, Bartlett explained.

The centre was opened alongside Lloyd Waller, the executive director of the GTRCMC.

He added: “The eastern Africa satellite Centre itself forms part of a wider global network of centres around the world that collectively function as a global think tank to tackle global and regional challenges to the tourism sector through the sharing of information.

“Already, our joint efforts regarding tourism recovery have demonstrated the utility of such an approach to tourism resilience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Established in 2017 and housed at the University of the West Indies, the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre has a mission to assist global tourism destinations with destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and/or crises.

It is focused on those incidents that affect tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally.

The GTRCMC has offices in the Caribbean, Africa, and the Mediterranean and affiliates in over 42 countries.

Bartlett also highlighted: “Tourism in east Africa is now in a better position to bounce back quickly after disruptive events.

“The need for tourism resilience has become more critical as threats become more common and the GTRCMC eastern office presence will further enhance the capacity of the tourism sector across 16 African countries.

“Ultimately, this centre will become a key catalyst for sustainable tourism development and ensure that global tourism can adapt and respond to the uncertainties of its internal and external environment.”

The satellite centre will focus on regional issues and will share information with the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre.

It will then function as a think tank to develop possible solutions.