Tracol takes top finance role at Skyscanner

Former eBay executive Laurence Tracol has been appointed vice president of finance at Skyscanner.

Reporting to chief operating officer, Kris Beyens, she will lead the global finance function across Europe, the United States and APAC and will join the executive team.

Tracol joins Skyscanner from eBay, where she held a number of finance leadership positions, and most recently served as deputy chief financial officer for eBay International.

Of the appointment, Beyens commented: “Laurence has a strong track record of accelerating growth, driving strategic business initiatives and developing high-performing teams.

“Leading finance, Laurence will support our overarching business strategy and directives.

“She is highly aligned to Skyscanner’s mission of leading the transformation to modern and sustainable travel: we’re delighted to welcome Laurence to the Skyscanner team.”

Laurence brings with her 25 years of finance experience at major technology companies.

Outside of Skyscanner, she also serves as a non-executive director and strategic advisor.

In her free time, Laurence enjoys spending time outdoors and adventure travel with her family.

Laurence said: “I’ve joined the business at a challenging but exciting time.

“The impact of Covid-19 on the travel sector is not inconsiderable, but Skyscanner enjoys a prime position in the world of travel.

“I believe that there is pent-up demand for travel in the future, which makes for a significant financial opportunity for a global business like Skyscanner.”