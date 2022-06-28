Malaysia Airlines extends MHflypass Malaysia and MHshuttle ranges to Firefly

Malaysia Airlines has announced that its products MHflypass Malaysia and MHshuttle are now expanded, allowing passengers to enjoy exclusive privileges and worry-free travel within Firefly’s selected domestic network.

The new MHflypass Malaysia offering complements Malaysia Airlines’ existing coverage and adds greater flexibility and convenience to best suit various passengers’ travel needs by providing a fixed-rate pass to a wider domestic destination, as well as the option to travel via direct Firefly flights to/from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, in Subang, Petaling Jaya.

Meanwhile, MHshuttle will benefit customers especially those commuting frequently between Singapore and Malaysia with the option to fly between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Changi International Airport, operated via Malaysia Airlines, or from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport to Seletar Airport via Firefly flights. This latest announcement is timely as Firefly recently resumed its twice-daily flights to Seletar Airport, suspended since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Lau Yin May said, “The expansion of MHflypass to MH-Firefly codeshare flights like Firefly is very timely, accommodating the surge in passengers demands and benefits all customers with flexible, convenient, and economical travel. We hope that frequent travellers who wish to make up for two years of lost travel opportunities can book with confidence and secure their seats for flights even during peak season.

As for MHshuttle, the extension of the offerings to Firefly flights between Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route, adding new departure and arrival points are in response to the rapidly increasing demand for enhanced flexibility, offers a fuss-free travel experience for all guests. The offerings of our “value for flights” products reflect our efforts to provide the distinctive Malaysian Hospitality experience to all of our customers through exceptional service and offerings without comprising the highest safety and health standards for our passengers to #FlyConfidently with us.”

All MHflypass Malaysia holders can make the most of the Malaysian Hospitality experience with one-year validity and no blackout periods. Customers will have access to the same unlimited free date change, allowing them to make changes to their schedules at no additional charges. Meanwhile, the Go-Show Flexibility benefit will allow customers to board an earlier aircraft with the same travel schedule, subject to seat availability.

Other exciting privileges include the MH Economy Flex tier perks, such as priority check-in, priority boarding, Priority Baggage available for Firefly domestic flights at selected stations and free seat selection, which offers a complete seamless travel experience, whether for business or pleasure. Additionally, passengers are entitled to complimentary meals, snacks, and beverages, as well as an additional baggage allowance of 35 kilograms (kg) of checked baggage and 7kg of cabin luggage.

To enjoy MHflypass Malaysia, customers must sign up as an Enrich member. MHflypass Malaysia can be purchased through Journify website. In addition to MHflypass purchase, Journify, a highly personalised travel experience platform by Malaysia Aviation Group also offers customers easy access to information and knowledge to ‘discover’ places of interest, ‘plan’ a bespoke experience, and a marketplace where they can ‘shop’ for wide range of products and other services such as Journify2U at KL International Airport, that allows customers to purchase products on its dedicated website or app and have it delivered to them at the boarding hall.

Centred around time-saving opportunities for frequent travellers, MHshuttle also boasts a variety of benefits. These include the Go-Show Flexibility and free flight date changes. Guests travelling on MHshuttle can also enjoy dedicated priority check-in, a 35kg baggage allowance, on-board meals, and free seat selection among other conveniences. In addition to the above benefits, a Business Shuttle selection is available for travellers who wish to enjoy more perks, including an extra 15kg of baggage allowance (total of 50kg), and increased Enrich Points accrual. Guests who have purchased standard MHshuttle tickets may upgrade to Business Shuttle using Enrich Points.

MHshuttle and Business Shuttle are available on both Malaysia Airlines and Firefly flights, only on direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. These fares can be purchased via all Malaysia Airlines and Firefly appointed travel agents, as well as Malaysia Airlines and Firefly ticket offices, call centres and websites (Malaysia Airlines official website and Firefly official website).

Malaysia Airlines is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative so passengers can fly confidently and travel worry-free. Malaysia Airlines is also a Travel Safe Alliance Malaysia (TSAM) member and has been awarded a 7-star rating from AirlineRatings for its COVID-19 safeguards.