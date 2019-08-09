Maison Privee takes on luxury Palm Jumeirah villa portfolio

Maison Privee has signed a deal to manage a portfolio of luxury signature villas on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

The holiday rental provider for the luxury hospitality sector has taken on a range if properties valued at over $100 million.

The property portfolio was acquired through a preferred partner relationship with Gulf Sotheby’s International Realty and its exclusive clientele.

Maison Privee said in a statement that the partnership strengthens its position as the largest short-term rental operator on the Palm and supports its aspiration to be the largest operator of luxury properties in the UAE.

Maison Privee co-founder and managing director, Paul Mallee, said: “Our focus is on growing our portfolio of luxury and unique properties whilst ensuring that our guest experience continues to ‘wow’ at every touch point.”

Since its announcement of $4 million Series A funding last year, Maison Privee said it has continued to invest heavily in building the right team and infrastructure to support accelerated growth.

Co-founder Rami Shamaa said: “Implementation of a very strong hotel-like corporate structure, IT stack and unique operating model has been fundamental to positioning us for such growth.

“With the right structures in place, Maison Privee has the ability to expand its portfolio both in Dubai and internationally and is actively exploring expansion through acquisition or partnership.”