Central Hotels launches new corporate booking scheme

Central Hotels has invited companies to register with the group in order to enjoy exclusive rates and benefits across its hotels.

Upon registering, each company will be given its own unique corporate code that will be required at the time of booking to avail the special rates and privileges.

The scheme is absolutely free to join and is available at Royal Central Hotel the Palm, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay and First Central Hotel Suites.

Abdulla AlAbdulla, chief operating officer of Central Hotels, said: “Our corporate programme is a great way for companies to enjoy exclusive rates and advantages at our hotels.

“Business travellers can benefit from negotiated rates and customised solutions to meet their goals both in terms of bookings and travel budgets.

“Whether it is a multinational corporation or an SME, each can save through special contracted rates at Central Hotels.”

Central Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights near Sheikh Zayed Road.

Elaborating further, Ammar Kanaan, group general manager of Central Hotels, stated: “Depending on the location of the property, the corporate segment accounts for approximately ten to 25 per cent of our total business and is the mainstay of our hotels.

“Our exclusive corporate programme is tailored to boost further this segment and is the perfect option for companies looking for greater value and efficiency.

“Transportation, seamless internet connectivity, comfortable room and attentive service are some of the key requirements of a business executive.

“These are all being provided as part of the corporate packages ensuring a stress-free business trip for our clients.”