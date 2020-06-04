London City Airport to reopen this month

London City Airport has announced plans to restart commercial operations from the end of June.

The central London facility initially closed in March, with plans to reopen at the end of April.

However, the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic severely hit demand for both business and leisure travel, with London City only now beginning to prepare for opening.

It is expected domestic services to key UK cities and regions will begin first.

International flights are expected to follow in early July, although the exact timing may depend on the proposed quarantine of passengers arriving into the UK.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive at London City Airport, said: “When our doors re-open again shortly, our ambition is to provide the best airport experience in the UK to our passengers by ensuring we follow industry guidance to the letter and by maintaining our reputation as the quickest London airport to get to and through.

“While there are many challenges ahead for the UK aviation industry, it is our hope that by outlining the steps we are taking to make the airport safe, and by incorporating the views of our regular travellers into our plans, we will give people the confidence to fly from our airport to destinations across the UK and Europe.”

A range of steps have been taken to provide reassurance to passengers including installing temperature checking technology both on departure and arrival, providing staff with face masks and visors and providing clear instructional signage for every step of the journey.

The airport will also deploy rigorous and thorough cleaning regiments, including the use of an anti-bacterial surface treatment which will begin to kill all germs upon contact and lasts for up to 12 months.

Passengers will be asked to observe social distancing rules wherever possible in the terminal and the airport will deploy an innovative solution with long term partners CrowdVision which will enable the detection of areas where there is a high concentration of passengers who can then be directed to quieter areas.

Image: Ben Walsh