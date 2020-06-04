Breaking Travel News agenda: World Travel Market – London to return in November

Good news for tourism insiders growing weary of online conferences, World Travel Market – London has confirmed it will return to ExCel in November.

The south London exhibition space was commandeered by the UK government and converted into a Nightingale Hospital during the initial Covid-19 outbreak, leading to speculation the 2020 event would be cancelled.

However, Reed Exhibitions has now told the world the show will be open “for business as usual”.

World Travel Market - London senior exhibition director, Simon Press, said: “Exhibitions are a huge part of the global effort to drive business growth and economic recovery.

“As anyone who has ever attended WTM London knows, it is a fun, lively, well-regarded and highly efficient event that brings everyone together – an opportunity for the world to meet, get inspired, do business and generate wealth.

“Now, more than ever before, WTM London will be so important to restarting the global travel and tourism industry, on which the livelihoods of so many people depend.

Barring a second wave of Covid-19 infections, World Travel Market – London is expected to return on November 2nd-4th.

Price added: “It is also essential to highlight that the safety and wellbeing of our guests remains our highest priority and we will continue to follow the advice of the UK government and Public Health England.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is evolving daily and future updates on the show will be shared with our exhibitors, partners and media.”

