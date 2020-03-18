London City Airport closes until end of April

London City Airport has temporarily suspended all commercial and private flights in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Travel demand around the world has seen sharp decline in recent weeks, with virtually all European airlines grounding flights in response.

“At this point in this fast-moving and unprecedented situation, we think this is the responsible thing to do for the safety and wellbeing of our staff, passengers and everyone associated with the airport,” explained a statement from London City.

The closure is expected to last until the end of April.

All staff are to remain employed by the airport during the period of closure.

They will return to work as soon as it is possible to resume commercial and private flight operations.

A statement added: “We are sorry for the inconvenience that this will undoubtedly cause our passengers.

“Normally we are focused on making everyone’s journey in to and out of central London as quick and easy as possible.

“But we are sure you will agree this is a necessary step at this time for everyone’s safety and wellbeing.”

