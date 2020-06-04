Finden appointed executive pastry chef at Pan Pacific London

Pan Pacific London has announced the appointment of Cherish Finden as executive pastry chef.

Born in Singapore, she has over 30 years of international experience and will be responsible for creating the entire pastry collection at the hotel.

Finden takes the role following a stint as creative development chef at an internationally renowned luxurious chocolatier.

Famed for re-defining the art of patisserie, Cherish, currently appearing as a judge on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals, is recognised as one of the top pastry chefs in the world and will be creating an innovative, imaginative and irresistible menu.

In addition, guests can look forward to a ‘slice of Singapore’ on the afternoon tea menu along with traditional favourites, making the offering decadent and intriguing.

Finden said: “I am delighted to be part of the Pan Pacific London team and I look forward to bringing my Singaporean heritage to the pastries that we will create.

“It will be a celebration of a slice of Singapore in London, a fusion of two of the most vibrant and dynamic cities in the world”.

The appointment sees Cherish’s return to Pan Pacific, with her first professional position being at Pan Pacific Singapore in 1991.