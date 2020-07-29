Emirates to further expand network in coming days

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Nairobi (from August 2nd), Baghdad and Basra (from August 10th), expanding its growing network.

The move will take the airline’s passenger network to 67 destinations in August, including seven points in Africa and five points in the Middle East.

Flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week.

The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Customers from across Emirates’ network can now to travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities.