Marriott unveils plans for first Africa safari lodge

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Baraka Lodges to enter the safari segment in Africa.

JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge will be located within the Mara National Reserve, one of the most renowned wildlife conservation and wilderness regions on the continent.

Offering discerning travellers an unparalleled setting, the elegant retreat expects to welcome guests in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overlooking the famed banks of the River Talek and on the edge of the reserve, JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge’s location will offer guests a distinctively elevated camp from which to discover the Masai Mara National Reserve, its stunning vistas, abundant wildlife, and endless plains.

Plans for the new-build lodge feature 20 private tents, including one presidential canvas-topped pavilion and two interconnecting canopied suites, ideal for families, each with a private terrace overlooking the river.

Shared spaces will include a restaurant, lounge bar, spa, and a large outdoor terrace with fire pits that will play host to traditional Masai dance performances in the evening.

“As a brand rooted in mindfulness, we cannot think of a more perfect retreat for the mind, body, and soul than the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya,” said Bruce Rohr, vice president and brand leader, JW Marriott.

“JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge will offer guests a luxurious backdrop to make once-in-a-lifetime memories as they connect with nature and wildlife as never before.

“We are thrilled that the JW Marriott brand will be welcoming adventure travellers, including families, to this breath-taking part of the world.”

Conservation of the land and its inhabitants will be at the heart of JW Marriott Masai Mara.

The safari lodge aims to employ up to 50 locals from the Masai community and will offer robust learning opportunities for guests looking to immersive themselves in the destination.