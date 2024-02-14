Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center Officially Opens Its Doors

Loews Hotels & Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), today opens the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center. The hotel is Loews’ second and largest hotel in Arlington, Texas and the first-of-its-kind in the market, ushering a new era of hospitality to North Texas.

Loews Arlington Hotel is a state-of-the-art, full-service meetings, events and resort destination that caters to groups of all sizes, as well as families who are looking for a world-class resort experience in the epicenter of the premier sports and entertainment district in the country. Centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth, and just 10 minutes from the DFW International Airport, the 21-story resort features 888 guest rooms and luxury suites with a sophisticated, modern design.

The resort is situated between two iconic sports stadiums: Globe Life Field, home to the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers and AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys. It is also conveniently connected to the new Arlington Convention Center which is also operated by Loews Hotels & Co and the existing 300 room Live! By Loews Hotel. Collectively, the Loews complex in Arlington will have 1,188 rooms and close to 300,000 square feet of best-in-class meeting space.

“This opening marks a new day for the meetings and events business in North Texas with the addition of a new resort in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” said Alex Tisch, President & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. “We anticipate to fill the hotel with sports enthusiasts and entertainment fans during game days and concerts, and the rest of the time, with corporations, associations and incentive groups, who will enjoy some of the best meeting space in America.”

Everything is Bigger in Texas

The scale and size of the property makes Loews Arlington Hotel a destination in and of itself. The property boasts an impressive 266,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and convention space. Whether attending a reception on the expansive Event Lawn or hosting a conference in the largest hotel ballroom in North Texas at 51,000 square feet, guests can expect to receive top notch service and memorable experiences. Additional meeting rooms range in size from big to small and can accommodate groups of up to 5,000 guests.

World-Class Dining

Loews Arlington Hotel has five new restaurants and lounges including Farena, the three-meal Italian restaurant boasting two larger-than-life wood-fired stone pizza ovens and a Pasta Lab with fresh pasta made in-house daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional dining options include Veranda, an al fresco extension of Farena located under a covered patio, Tomar El Sol, translated to “drink up the sun,” which proudly embraces the restaurant’s poolside location, Railbird, an artisanal market and coffee shop, and a lobby bar and lounge. Soy Cowboy, a pan-Asian fusion concept by Berg Hospitality will debut in summer 2024.

Resort-Style Amenities

In addition to state-of-the-art meeting space and unique dining experience, guests may enjoy countless amenities including a full-service Spa and Salon, resort-style beach club with two pools, cabanas, fire pits, a water slide and a man-made sandy beach.

One Destination, Two Distinct Options

Loews Arlington Hotel is also accessible to the 300-room Live! by Loews – Arlington and all its amenities via skybridge. The two hotels combined offer nearly 1,200 guestrooms and more than 300,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

“Sporting events, theme parks, great food, and live entertainment—the new Loews Arlington and Convention Center puts visitors right in the heart of everything our vibrant Entertainment District has to offer. With is prime location, premium amenities, and more than a quarter million square feet of meeting space, this venue gives Arlington a competitive edge over other major event and convention centers across the country,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. “We appreciate the commitment from our partners, Loews Hotels & Co and the Texas Rangers, for their continued work to elevate Arlington’s reputation as a premiere sports and tourism destination.”

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is part of phase two of the development of Arlington’s Entertainment District, which continues the momentum and success of Texas Live!, Live! by Loews - Arlington, and the Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

“Today marks another significant milestone for Arlington and the Entertainment District,” said Texas Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis. “As the new Loews Arlington and Convention Center opens its doors, this area increases its capacity to host some of the country’s biggest sports and entertainment events as well as major conventions. The Rangers are proud the majority of the events and activations for the 2024 Major League All-Star Game in July will take right here in the Entertainment District. I congratulate our great partners, Loews Hotels & Co. and the City of Arlington for all of their efforts in construction of this spectacular facility.”

Loews Loves Arlington

To commemorate the opening Loews Arlington, Loews commissioned Arlington-based artist and educator, Justin Ginsberg, to create a glass blown sculpture. Ginsberg is the Assistant Chair and Glass Area Coordinator in the Art History Department and an Assistant Professor at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA). His work has been featured in museums around the country including his most recent solo exhibition, Sky Column: Shaking the Shadow, at The Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas. The state-of-the-art studio space in which the Loews sculpture was created and where Ginsberg teaches UTA students in the glass program, is well-known for being the largest glass blowing educational studio in the country.

“Loews Hotels & Co continues to be invested in the City of Arlington. We wanted to celebrate the opening of Loews Arlington in a meaningful way by deepening the relationships with our community partners and showcasing the incredible local talent,” says Complex Managing Director, Stephen Cummings. “Justin has been wonderful to work with and brought our vision to life.”

The sculpture is entitled, Loews Loves Arlington—fitting considering its infinity heart shape and the timing of the hotel’s opening, just one day before Valentine’s Day. The sculpture will be on display permanently in the Library of the Loews Arlington lobby for guests and locals to view.

Loews Hotels & Co worked with HKS as the architect and Looney & Associates on the interior design for this new hotel. Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center was built by JE Dunn, who built the Loews Kansas City Hotel, which opened in June 2020. Arlington’s Con-Real and Nehmer were also involved in the development of the project.

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is located at 888 Nolan Ryan Expressway in Arlington, TX. For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.loewshotels.com/arlington-hotel.