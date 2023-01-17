Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre promotes Tijana Lazarov

Tijana Lazarov has been promoted to complex director of marketing by Marriott International, after completing 18 months as complex marketing manager at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Le Méridien Fairway, Aloft Al Mina and Aloft Dubai Airport, Element Al Mina and Element Dubai Airport.

In her new role, Lazarov will formulate innovative strategies across the complex to raise awareness surrounding the hotel’s business and consumer activities and spearhead strategic partnerships to keep abreast of industry trends. She is delighted to embark on this new venture and says her motto is: “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams.”

She will continue to oversee the six hotels, which comprise 1,247 guest rooms, 28 dining venues and bars and one spa.

Lazarov has extensive marketing experience in the UAE, beginning her career in 2013 while working with Solutions Leisure as part of the opening team of Q43 at Media One Hotel. She joined Marriott International in 2018 as marketing manager at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, where she stayed for three years.

She was recognised as one of the 20 high-potential female leaders within Marriott International MEA in 2019, gaining her a spot within Marriott’s selective pilot Female Leadership Initiative programme.