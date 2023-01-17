Accor appoints Vanina Yordanova as cluster director of marketing and communications

Accor has appointed Vanina Yordanova as cluster director of marketing & communications. Yordanova will oversee all marketing and communication functions across Fairmont The Palm, Mövenpick JLT, RIVA Beach Club, and Th8 Palm Dubai.

In her new role, she will be responsible for creating and executing impactful campaigns while promoting on-brand messaging to guests through traditional, digital, and social media channels.

Yordanova started her career as a marketing communications executive for Hyatt Dubai in 2014. She brings a wealth of experience and is known for increasing revenue through contemporary thinking and creative collaboration. She has also previously worked as the marketing & communications manager for FIVE Palm Jumeirah, cluster marketing & communications Manager at IHG, director of marketing & PR at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, and director of marketing & communications at Shangri-La Dubai.

Some notable projects that Yordanova has been a part of include creating the UAE’s first “Instagrammable” room category, an exclusive private shopping experience in collaboration with InstaRunway and Sarah Jessica Parker and a successful brand awareness campaign for the Chinese market using WeChat and Weibo