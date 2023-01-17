Vietnam welcomed over 3.6 million inbound tourists in 2022

2022 was the year that saw the much anticipated return of inbound travel to Vietnam, as the country welcomed over 3.6 million tourists. Building on the success of last year, 2023 is projected to be an exciting year, as Vietnam is expecting to see this number boost to approximately 8 million inbound tourists.

With an incredible year-round climate, an abundance of vibrant cities, and stunning coastline, it’s no surprise that the number of tourists choosing to visit Vietnam is growing year upon year. In 2022, the United Kingdom was Vietnam’s top European market, with a total of 93,794 British visitors.

Kien Tran Trong, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, stated, “last year’s strong visitor numbers speak for themselves, and are a testament to the quality of product that Vietnam has to offer tourists. After a quieter couple of years due to the pandemic, it’s been a pleasure to welcome back such a large number of tourists to the country, so that we can continue to show our visitors all Vietnam has to offer. From a vibrant culinary scene and rich culture to countless stunning beaches and bustling cities, there really is something for everyone in Vietnam. In 2023, we look forward to continuing to welcome international travellers to our destination, as we continue to focus on improving our tourism offering throughout the year.”

As part of Vietnam’s endeavour to make the destination increasingly accessible and attractive to tourists in the year ahead, leaders within the travel and tourism industry have been focusing on improving competitiveness within the tourism products that are on offer. This is being reflected in a number of exciting, new hotels that are set to open in 2023 including: Nobu Hotel Danang, Avani Cam Ranh and Mandarin Oriental Saigon, just to name a few. Additionally, there have been developments of multiple new domestic and international flight routes, to make getting to, and around Vietnam, easier than ever before.

