Lateral flow tests for international travellers coming next week

Fully-vaccinated international passengers arriving in England from countries not on the red list will be able to take a lateral flow test from October 24th, the government has said.

Travellers currently need to take a PCR test, which is more expensive and can take days to provide a result.

Those who have been vaccinated, and most under-18s, will be offered the chance to take a lateral flow test on or before day two of their arrival into the UK.

The change will come into effect for those returning from half-term breaks, with Covid-19 tests available to book through private providers.

The Department of Health & Social Care said that the tests can be booked from October 22nd and passengers must upload a photo of their test to verify their results as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who tests positive will need to self-isolate and take a confirmatory PCR test.

Health secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “We want to make going abroad easier and cheaper, whether you’re travelling for work or visiting friends and family.

“Lateral flow tests will be available later this month for those returning from half-term holidays.

“This change to testing is only possible thanks to the incredible progress of our vaccination programme, which means we can safely open up travel as we learn to live with the virus.”

Passengers are also able to book a test which they can take on their arrival into the UK at centres located in some airports.